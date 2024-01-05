Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 9: Is Keiko alive?

After watching Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 9, one thing feels clear: The writers wanted to deliver a big swing. With the finale rapidly approaching, why not drop one of the larger jaw-droppers that you have all season?

So what exactly did we end up seeing? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the revelation that Keiko, somehow, is still alive. We know that there were some theories out there about it already — that somehow, even after so many years, she may still be around. What the ending ultimately proves further is that there is SO much that we do still have to learn about Hollow Earth, and that on some level, the show’s existence is designed to further dive into it.

Is this all going to tie even further into the movies at some point? We tend to think so, and maybe this is a greater roadmap to some future lore. The Legacy of Monsters even within the title may be to better understand where they come from, and also how they can continue to existence.

Clearly, time works differently in Hollow Earth and that is why characters can exist there looking and acting different than you would expect. Keiko still being alive definitely suggests that she does have a larger purpose and a much greater role, though we will have to wait and see exactly what that is going to be.

The craziest thing to imagine…

After that big reveal, how is there only one episode left this season? It is absolutely absurd on so many levels that the show is moving at this fast of a rate and yet, here we are! There is no season 2 as of yet, but we tend to think that we’re going to need more time than just whatever is allotted within the finale.

What did you think about the overall events of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 9?

Are you shocked at all that Keiko is still alive? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back here to ensure you don’t miss any other updates coming soon.

