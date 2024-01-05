Reacher season 2 episode 6: Is Russo dead?

We anticipated that Reacher season 2 episode 6 was going to have a dramatic moment or two, and for obvious reasons. After all, there are only three episodes left! That means that things had to move fast when it comes to drama … and fast they did!

Unfortunately, this episode also left us in a position where we lost a valuable member of the 110th. This episode ended up bringing us the death of Russo, who had spent at least a part of the past few episodes trying to convince Reacher that he was not dirty. His actions spoke louder than his words and eventually, his actions led to his heroic death amidst the massive battle around him. He was trying to be a protector and in that way, he was successful. It also just ended up costing him his life.

Of course, it was right within this episode that we saw Russo more for who he truly was — someone who tried to stand up for what’s right, even when it comes to people who betrayed his own squad in favor of Langston and New Age. Unfortunately, the actions of Robert Patrick’s character led directly to his death … and then also, where we are now in the story.

Will Russo be avenged?

We certainly think so but at the same time, we’re not going to sit here and say that Reacher necessarily needed any more motivation to try to take down New Age, and quite possibly one of his own former squadmates in Swan. That is one of the mysteries that does still linger at the moment.

Want to know another one? Well, that’s as simple as just waiting to learn a little bit more about the mysterious A-M, who is getting closer to some sort of showdown.

What did you think about the overall events of Reacher season 2 episode 6 this week?

Are you shocked at all by Russo’s death? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

