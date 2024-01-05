For All Mankind season 4: Why did Sergei Nikulov die?

We definitely thought that something shocking could happen at the end of For All Mankind season 4 episode 9, but Sergei’s death? We’re still not sure that we are able to emotionally process it!

Yet, we are now fully in a spot now where we are left to think a lot about what happened here and how it radically changes Margo’s future.

In a lot of ways, you could argue that one of the biggest mistakes that both of these characters ended up making here was hubris. They each had managed to convince themselves on some measure that they would be able to live out their future on their own terms, though the reality here was that they were still being watched. Nothing had really changed, even if it was a fun, fleeting thought that the two of them were able to have.

Sergei’s death effectively ensures now that Margo cannot leave; also, the idea is that she will be hauled right back to Moscow once all of this is over. Is she contributing to the world on some level? Yes, but it doesn’t mean that she is free. There is no doubt that this remains an incredibly complicated character, but it was pretty darn hard for the longest time to ever assume that her story was going to be ending up in this place.

What lies ahead for her within the finale?

We tend to think that one of the big questions at this point is precisely when Margo is going to learn about his death — and beyond that, whether there is a way in which for her to ever really learn the truth about what happened. Remember that the entire thing is currently being staged to make it seem like he took his own life.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

