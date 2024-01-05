For All Mankind season 4 episode 9: Is Sergei dead?

We anticipated that For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 was going to create some sort of shocking moment. With that being said, did we anticipate someone would die before we even got to the finale? Sure, but we didn’t anticipate Sergei!

The character had a rough go of things throughout this episode, mostly because of the fact that he wanted to run away with Margo. He had this idea that they could at some point flee America to Brazil and with that, helped to launch a new space program there. He warned her that Irina would bring her back to Russia once the asteroid mission was over and with that, they would never see each other again. He had this grand idea and there was something so sweet in that.

However, and like so many things within this show, there was a tragic outcome. At the end of the episode, we saw both him and Margo sitting down separately. She pulled up and played the CD that he got for her, which she still referred to as a “record.” While that happened and she sat down for some food, Sergei was promptly assassinated in his own room. It was quick, bloody, and overall pretty terrible.

So why did this happen? Well, we saw Margo looking at spacecraft capabilities in Brazil on her computer at the time the shooting happened, but it feels to us like this was a pretty deliberate way in which to silence him. It’s obviously a game-changer for the rest of the show, but will anyone know the truth? After all, the gun was planted on him and the implication here is that he ended up taking his own life.

In the end, we’re left shaken — it’s hard not to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

