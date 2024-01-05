So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere spoilers: Big decisions ahead?

We know that we’ve been forced to wait a long time to get to the So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere, but it’s almost here! The Marcia Gay Harden – Skylar Astin series is set to return on February 15 with a story that could set the table for a totally new dynamic. Not only will this episode answer some questions from the first season, it also features a particularly big-name guest star. After all, Lisa Rinna is going to be appearing in a story that could remind a lot of people out there of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

Want to get some other insight? There is no real reason to wait — go ahead and check out the full So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Iceland Was Horrible” – Margaret and Todd tackle a case involving a murder on live local morning news and must rethink their working relationship after Todd decides to open his own PI business, on the season two premiere of the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Feb. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is that the long time off does not hurt the show in any way, especially since we feel personally like the style and tone of the series could end up suiting it rather nicely. We really do think that there’s a lot of potential for this show to become more and more popular in an era where other legal dramas are shining, especially ones that also have their fair share of comedic elements.

Of course, in the end promotion is going to be a major component in all of that.

