So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere: Lisa Rinna appearing

Just in case you are not excited enough for So Help Me Todd season 2 on CBS, we’ve got more news on the casting front!

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see soap icon Lisa Rinna (who also recently appeared in American Horror Stories) appearing in the first episode of the new season.

So what role is she taking on? Well, that of a morning talk-show host by the name of Jennifer Gianola, described as an old friend of Marcia Gay Harden’s character of Margaret. She is someone who has a friendly face and can come across as nice; however, the description notes that away from the cameras, she has a personal that “isn’t quite so nice and cuddly.”

First and foremost, we will say here that this is a role that already reminds us of some of what we’ve seen on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, even if we anticipate that everything here will be complicated in a number of different ways. In general, we just hope that the new season is going to feature the same Margaret – Todd dynamic as before, but in some pretty different ways than before.

So when are we going to see some more footage for what lies ahead?

Let’s just say that we’re hoping for more great stuff at some point in the relatively near future. Hopefully by the time we get into the new year, our hope is that there’s going to be some video promos and beyond just that, a little bit of additional scoop all about the long-term future.

Given that the first season was one of the most unexpected sleeper hits of this past season, let’s just cross our fingers that it can keep that momentum going strong.

