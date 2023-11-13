So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere date confirmed! What’s next?

For everyone out there who has been super-eager to get more news on So Help Me Todd season 2, let’s just say that there is a reason to celebrate today! We have official news on when the show is coming back and with that, we can wonder more all about what the future will hold with some of the characters.

First and foremost here, let’s start by discussing the date: The new season will be coming back on Thursday, February 15 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show is thankfully holding onto the same timeslot that it had following Young Sheldon and Ghosts, which gives it one of the better lead-ins out there. We also think there is a good tonal match here in that So Help Me Todd has some comedic elements to go along with the cases and drama. (Also, if you binge-watched Suits over the summer, this show has at least some similar DNA and is well-worth your time.)

As for why we’re still waiting so long, that’s rather simple: the AMPTP dragged their feet in giving fair deals to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, which puts us in a spot where filming has yet to kick off. That should happen over the course of the coming weeks, in particular once we get to the other side of Thanksgiving.

So what about episode count? Prepare for something in the 10-13 range, and while we know there’s been a long break, we don’t think the tone or the sort of stories the show covers will change all that much. Just remember to watch live when it comes back, and tell your friends to the same! We don’t want to see So Help Me Todd get lost in the shuffle just because of the long break.

