So Help Me Todd season 2: Premiere date update and more

We know that there is a So Help Me Todd season 2 coming to CBS at some point in the future — but when will we see it?

Well, nothing has been confirmed as of yet on the network, but we can at least tell you that some work is being done behind the scenes already.

In a new post this past week on Twitter, creator Scott Prendergast noted that the writers’ room is officially underway on the new season. This means that scripts are being prepared and produced, with the expectation and hope that you will see new episodes come on the air at some point in January.

Of course, this expectation is largely dependent on one thing above all else: The state of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which remains ongoing. While there are expectations that it could be over in the weeks ahead, we do not want to take anything for granted. The hope here is that in the event the strike does end soon, production can actually begin next month. That would allow everyone the chance to be able to get at least a small handful of episodes in the can before we get around to the holidays.

If you haven’t had a chance to see So Help Me Todd as of yet, isn’t this the best time to catch up? This is one of those shows that feels primed to have a good run moving forward. Think of it like this: Legal dramedies are all the rage right now in the wake of Suits blowing up this past summer. While there are obvious differences between these two shows, we will at least say that there are some similarities when it comes to tone and we like to think this matters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on So Help Me Todd right now

What do you most want to see on So Help Me Todd season 2 when it does premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







