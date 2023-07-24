So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

Where do things stand at present when it comes to a So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere date over on CBS? We would totally understand any questions that are out there, and for good reason. We are talking here about a show that wrapped its first season months ago and since that time, there has been little to no buzz on when it is returning.

Also, what we are looking at here is a situation where the show is being lumped in with just about every other one out there on network TV. Because of the WGA strike, there is no way for more scripts on the show to be written. Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike renders it so that even if scripts were out there, they couldn’t be filmed. This is the first time in decades that both of these unions have been on strike at the same time, and it does cause a myriad of problems when it comes to having specific premiere dates.

With all of that being said, what is being done now is 100% necessary to the future of entertainment. The writers and actors deserve every single thing that they are asking for and when the dust finally settles, we hope that they get a deal that recognizes their talent and impact on the business.

In light of all of this, CBS confirmed earlier this month that So Help Me Todd, just like many other shows on their fall schedule, is now being pushed back until at least early 2024. Remember that in the end, the specific month could fluctuate depending on how things go with the strikes.

If things do wrap up with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA this summer, then maybe a late January start could happen for this show. (Mid-January is probably the best-case scenario.) Otherwise, we could be waiting until February or even March.

