So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere date hopes at CBS

Leading into tonight’s big finale, what better time than the present to discuss a So Help Me Todd season 2 premiere date? We know we want the show back, so the question then becomes when we’re going to have a chance to see it happen.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that the legal dramedy is 100% coming back for another batch of episodes. We do consider So Help Me Todd to be one of the bigger sleeper hits of the entire fall season. While it never dominated in the ratings, its numbers were solid and it developed a pretty loyal following. After all, consider everything that it brought to the table in between great humor, solid cases, and characters we can to care a lot about in a pretty short period of time.

Now, the big problem entering season 2 is a rather simple one: The premiere date is very much to be determined. While CBS may have put it on in the same exact timeslot this fall, remember that the writers’ strike is still underway. So long as this continues, it is going to be infinitely more challenging to expect any show to premiere at a specific time. This could still go on for months, and it very well should if that ensures that writers actually get what they want at the end of the day. The earliest we would expect typical fall shows back is October, and that is provided that a strike comes to a close in the immediate future.

Our hope is that, at the very least, there could be a few more details shared about what’s coming up in season 2 when we get around to the summer. Anything to help build up anticipation for the next chapter of the show is something we can get behind.

After all, season 1 of So Help Me Todd really helped to show off the format — now, there is a real chance to build and expand upon everything from here.

(Photo: CBS.)

