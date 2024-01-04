Fire Country season 2 premiere spoilers: Is Bode back in prison?

The Fire Country season 2 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday, February 16, and it carries with it the title of “Something’s Coming.” Absolutely we are expecting a lot of danger — how can we not? This is the sort of show where that is almost always featured!

Beyond just that, it is also worth noting that moving into this episode, a lot good be said about the fate of Bode himself. Max Thieriot’s character found himself back behind bars following the events of the season 1 finale, where he sacrificed himself in order to help Freddy. There are still some surprising events that could play out after the fact here. Will they actually help him to be able to start anew? That’s what remains to be seen, or at least for the time being.

Want to find out more? Then go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that things are going to be moving a little bit faster than ever this season, mostly because they have to with a shorter number of episodes. We just hope that there is some sort of light at the end of the tunnel here for Bode — while we know that he can’t get everything he wants right away, what’s the appetite to see him continue to suffer? We don’t think it is that great.

