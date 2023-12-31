Fire Country season 2 premiere: When to expect details

Is it nice to know that we are inching ever closer to the Fire Country season 2 premiere? There’s no denying it has been a long road.

Yet, at this point production is underway and within the next few weeks, we imagine that more and more information will start to come out! That is especially important for a show like this, one that CBS markets heavily and has a greater reason to do so when you consider the fact that there is a possible spin-off in development, as well.

Given that the Fire Country premiere is scheduled for Friday, February 16, our feeling is that when we get around to the middle of January, some more details are going to start to trickle in. We don’t expect a flurry of information to come out but, at the same time, we’ll be happy with a few details about Bode’s time in prison and if there is any hope that things are going to change for him soon.

If you need a quick refresher as to where things stand, remember this: Season 1 ended with Max Thieriot’s character deciding to sacrifice his future in order to ensure that Freddy has one. In doing so, though, he had to confess to something that he didn’t do — which could lead to a lot of confusion for some of the people around him. We want to think that they will believe that he is still innocent but at the same time, history makes that difficult.

If there is any one person who may still be holding out hope for him, it’s Gabriela. This is someone who cares about him and has spent a ton of time with him. She knows where his heart lies, and we hope that she could help to get him out of this situation.

