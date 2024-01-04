One Piece season 2 premiere date: January hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about a One Piece season 2 premiere date over the course of January?

At this point, we do think it goes without saying that we’d love more news on the manga adaptation as soon as possible. The first season proved to be a runaway success, and it manages to reassure many who were concerned that this would not capture the essence of the original works.

Of course, now we are right in the midst of what is going to be a pretty long wait. While a season 2 for One Piece has already been confirmed (heck, the season 1 finale convinced us of one character who will be 100% appearing), there is no clear timeline for it right now. The only thing that we can say with confidence is that following the industry strikes of last year, everyone is going to be working to get it to you as soon as possible. It would be great if that happens this year but at the same time, that could be overly optimistic.

Whether it be late 2024 or 2025, though, what really matters is that we’re going to be waiting a while and there isn’t any premiere date news coming this month or anytime soon. Given where things are right now with the show, we’d honestly be happy to get any news at all. It feels like we’re going to need to exercise a lot of patience as we get from point A to point B.

In general, let’s just cross our fingers for now and hope that there are a lot of fun things coming. This is the sort of show that naturally has us eager for more, and that was without the Smoker tease…

