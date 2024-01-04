Magnum PI season 5 episode 20: EP on Magnum, Higgins story

We know that there were some out there expecting a big ending for Magnum and Higgins during the Magnum PI season 5 finale. After all, this could be the final episode of the show (hopefully not), and we know that there is that inevitable desire for big moments.

So, what did we get? Well, there was some closure. While “Miggy” did not get engaged (it was actually Rick and Suzy who did), we did see Higgins tell him that if he ever did propose, she would say yes. That’s a feeling that we will have to cling to at this time.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

As for why the story between Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters ended in the way that it did, here is what executive producer Eric Guggenheim had to say to TVLine:

We actually didn’t have a clear ending in mind for Magnum and Higgins in Season 5. There were a lot of ideas for them as a couple and a lot of things we wanted to explore, but we weren’t building to anything specific. I was happy leaving room for discovery. It wasn’t like Season 4, which we knew from the very start would probably end with them kissing.

There’s a pretty clear feeling, at least on our part, as to why this happened — you want to leave audiences feeling happy about what they saw, but also excited for more in a possible season 6. Remember that while the finale gave a proper ending, the hope certainly was that NBC would order more episodes. There was even optimism back when production for season 5 wrapped! That is what makes the situation now all the more frustration.

Still, we’ll always hold out hope that something more could still happen; after all, you never know what the power of a given fandom can do.

Related – Jay Hernandez floated the idea of a Magnum PI movie at one point

What do you think about the way the story ended on the Magnum PI season 5 finale?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







