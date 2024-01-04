Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 1/4/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What can be said for its Station 19 spin-off show? Given that we’re in a new year, of course it makes sense to be asking all of these different questions.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to be here with an answer that a lot of people are incredibly excited to see. There are no new episodes of either show on the air tonight, but we at least know that we’re inching ever closer to that mid-March start date. The cast and crew for both shows are doing everything that they can to make the remainder of the story perfect, and we are of course pretty darn excited to see some of what they come up with.

Of course, both of these shows do have their fair share of challenges when they do come back. Take, for starters, the fact that they are only going to do a small number of episodes due to all the industry strikes last year. Also, this is the final season of Station 19, and we’re still not sure that this is something that we’ve grown accustomed to thinking about.

Do we think that there’s going to be a lot of content packed in to these seasons? Sure, but we still wish that Station 19 in particular had a proper full season so that it could get more into a natural rhythm before saying goodbye. We’re confident that the writers can do a lot with what they have, but that doesn’t mean that it will always be easy.

Odds are, both of these series are going to run into May — in other words, when they typically would run on any standard season on the show. The only real difference comes down to numbers.

