What We do in the Shadows season 6 filming approaches

We have reached the start of a new year, and it is a pretty bittersweet time for fans of What We do in the Shadows.

So what are we talking about here? Well, we know that filming is getting set to begin in the near future, but this is also the final batch of episodes. We recognize that in a lot of ways, it’s easy to be grateful given that a lot of shows these days do not make it anywhere close to this long on the air. However, we loved to imagine that we would be able to see our favorite vampires (plus Guillermo) on TV for an immortal length of time.

While we cannot share any news on the official start of production as of yet, we do at least have the following Instagram message from Harvey Guillen — one that definitely helps to set the stage:

Back to Toronto Canada 🇨🇦 ..: first cast member here.. where is everyone ?🥶 hurry get here !… it’s starting time snow…

We imagine that a lot of other cast members will be turning up shortly and everyone will start to inhabit their roles once more.

As for the season 6 story…

We will admit that one of our principal points of curiosity is around Guillermo, mostly due to the fact that he has decided that he doesn’t want to be a vampire. That was a desire of his for most of the series, so what does his world look like now? We do still tend to think that he will want to be around his friends, but will he be looking for something more in his life now? We certainly are left to wonder a lot of different questions.

What do you most want to see moving into What We do in the Shadows season 6?

