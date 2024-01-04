Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 1/4/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What can we say about two of its spin-offs in Organized Crime alongside SVU?

Given that we have made it into a new year at this point, it makes all the sense in the world to want the entire franchise on the air. How can you not? We do know that there will be a lot of drama ahead across all three shows, and everyone has been waiting a really long time here already.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say: All three of these shows remain off the air. However, the premieres will be here soon! To be specific, the plan is for you to see all three of these shows back when you get around to Thursday, January 18. They will be in their typical timeslots, and we’re also happy to have a few more details about all three of the episodes — just take a look below.

Law & Order season 23 episode 1, “Freedom of Expression” – In the wake of a murder on campus, the line between free speech and hate speech at a university is examined.

SVU season 25 episode 1, “Tunnel Blind” – As the squad celebrates Rollins and Carisi’s child, another child goes missing in broad daylight.

Organized Crime season 4 episode 1, “Memory Lane” – Stabler must deal with changes at work and home after returning from an undercover assignment.

As for beyond this…

That information will hopefully be made available before too long. We recognize fully that the season ahead for all of these shows will be shorter than in the past, but there is still a chance to cram a lot of good stuff into these stories!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

