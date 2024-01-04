Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere: 2024?

With us officially now into 2024, what better time to discuss Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? We know that another batch of episodes are coming for the fantasy epic.

The first thing that we should remind you of here before we get any further is rather simple: There is another season coming to Prime Video! By virtue of that, you don’t have anything to worry about. Filming actually wrapped several months ago, so we’ve been in a spot for a while now where we’ve been sitting around and waiting for what will be coming up next.

So should we consider the series as a lock to return this year? We understand if you are nervous about it but at the same time, we are cautiously optimistic that it will be back in due time. It is really all about choosing the right spot in the calendar year in order for that to happen.

If we are to look at what the Prime Video release plan for big-budget releases right now, it goes a little something like this. Reacher is currently on the air, and we tend to think that it is going to lead directly into the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. After that, we will progress into Fallout, a new show set to premiere in April. It is after this where things start to get a little bit more ambiguous.

Personally, we believe that The Boys season 4 will be the next big-budget show to come out, presumably when we get around to June. It has been promoted far more substantially than The Rings of Power season 2, and we tend to think that it is closer with that in mind. This would then mean that we could be waiting to see Galadriel and company until late summer / early fall. That’s our feeling for now, but this is a fluid situation: It could change.

