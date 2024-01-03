Moon Knight season 2: The big debate for 2024

Is a Moon Knight season 2 going to eventually happen over at Disney+? Absolutely, this is something that we want to see.

It probably goes without saying here, but we absolutely do not think that we are alone in this request. The Oscar Isaac series developed a dedicated following its season 1 launch, and it represented something both exciting and refreshing for the streaming service. It was nice to have a series that stood somewhat on its own, and was not beholden to anything that was happening elsewhere in the MCU. Also, Isaac was tremendous in playing multiple characters, and there was an ending that absolutely hinted at something more down the road.

So is 2024 the year that we’re going to actually get a little bit more? Well, the answer to this is complicated.

We suppose that the first thing we should note is that despite there being rumors about more Moon Knight, neither Disney nor Marvel have ever commented on the subject. Meanwhile, we know that there are plans already to scale back on some MCU offerings after the disappointing performance of the last couple of films. Loki did still show there is an appetite for some of this stuff, but it has to be the right story at the right time.

We do think there’s a chance that a season 2 could be announced this year; even if that happens, though, it’s all but confirmed we’d be waiting a long time, until at least 2025. Remember that this is one of those shows that takes a long time to film, especially when you factor in post-production and visual effects.

We aren’t giving up hope in more of this world; even if we don’t get another season with Isaac here, there are still possibilities that he could turn up elsewhere.

