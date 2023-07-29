Moon Knight season 2: Where things stand in late summer

Why is there so much chatter online concerning Moon Knight over the past few days? A lot is tied to the end of Secret Invasion, where a lot of Marvel fans took it upon themselves to rank some of the various Disney+ projects thus far.

Of the entire group, we would argue that the Oscar Isaac series remains the most underrated. After all, it boasted a spectacular cast and really, one of the only major stumbling blocks that it faced was a somewhat-rushed pace near the end. You had a fantastic lead, some pretty solid effects (especially compared to later entries), and a story that actually felt fresh within a larger MCU that has grown somewhat stale.

Also, we don’t think that you can overlook the fact that we had an outstanding cliffhanger here at the end of season 1, something that would clearly make a great case for a season 2.

Yet, here we are now in summer 2023, more than one year after the original Moon Knight wrapped up. Yet, there is no news about a season 2 as of yet and we’re not sure that there is going to be for quite some time.

The reasons why

First and foremost, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes render it close to impossible to have news out there about upcoming projects. If there isn’t any work that can be done on them, what is the point? (Let’s just hope that a good deal is struck within the near future.)

Beyond just this, let’s also remember for a moment that Bob Iger, back in his position as head of Disney, seems to be scaling back the MCU entries somewhat. That makes some sense given that Secret Invasion and the latest Ant-Man film were both disappointments. As a matter of fact, you can argue that Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is really the only reason the headlines aren’t worse about them right now.

We still want more Moon Knight and we think the people involved are intrigued by it. However, there is no evidence that news will be coming anytime soon. Also, there’s a chance that whenever we do see this character again, it won’t be in a standalone show.

