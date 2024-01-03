Good Trouble season 5 episode 12 promo: Mariana in trouble?

As you prepare to see Good Trouble season 5 episode 12 on Freeform, do you want to learn more on what’s next?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here with a note about Mariana — when it comes to the Silas storyline, how much trouble is she in? There is something quite ironic about Callie telling her that she’s kicking the hornet’s nest, mostly because she has done that more so than anyone over the course of the series. Yet, so much of this is also within the Good Trouble brand, as characters are going to fight for themselves and the things that they believe in — even if it does come at their own expense at times.

As for what else is going to be coming up in both episode 12 and beyond, Cierra Ramirez’s character still has a ton of decisions to make when it comes to her romantic life. What does she want out of her future there? We don’t think that we are breaking any ground here when we say that there are a lot of people who want her to end up with Evan, and we understand that due to their history — it doesn’t mean that it is going to happen, but it’s one of a few different stories to watch out for.

Obviously, there is a lot more going on within this show beyond just Mariana, but with us now in the final stretch of episodes for this series, much of the focus is going to be on her and we understand that fully. Why wouldn’t it be, all things considered? This is someone who has been around since The Fosters and with that, we tend to think that the promo we saw for episode 12 is just scratching the surface of what’s to come.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

