Good Trouble season 5 episode 12: Mariana’s big chance

Are you ready to check out Good Trouble season 5 episode 12 following what you see tonight? It is hard to blame you. “With a Little Help From My Friends” is the title for this story, and odds are, we’re going to see more than just one person in need. This is a story that will remind us further of how chaotic this show can be, but also how emotional. Everyone across the board is going to have a lot to do and for those of you who like Mariana and Evan in particular, there are more big things ahead.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

It’s opening night at Haven, and unexpected dinner guests lead to chaos in the kitchen. Malika braces herself to return to work after a setback. Evan surprises Mariana with a unique opportunity.

With this being the final season of the show, of course we tend to think that every moment from here on out is going to be emotional. It’s hard for it not to be! We recognize fully that with each passing episode, the stakes are going to grow and the questions are going to only rise about what the endgame could end up being. We do think that this is the sort of show that is going to give most characters a happy send-off and yet, we don’t want to sit here and act as though anything is guaranteed. Why would we?

No matter how the series concludes, there’s one thing that we are pretty darn confident in: There are going to be a ton of twists and turns still coming. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Good Trouble now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into Good Trouble season 5 episode 12 at Freeform?

How do you think the series will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







