Good Trouble season 5: Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez on ending

Late yesterday, it was first confirmed that Good Trouble season 5 is going to be the final one at Freeform, and this marks a huge end to an era. After all, remember for a moment that this is a franchise that began all the way back on The Fosters, which premiered when the show was an active part of ABC Family.

So what do some of the show’s primary stars have to say about the big conclusion here? Let’s start with Cierra Ramirez (Mariana), the only person to be a main cast member throughout the entirety of both shows’ runs. Take a look at her comment on Instagram:

“Both Good Trouble & The Fosters have shaped me into the person I am today. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play a character on a show for 10+ years that has helped get important conversations started, pushed for transformative change in the world, & has inspired people to be themselves & find a place of comfort.”

Meanwhile, Maia Mitchell — who departed Good Trouble full-time but continues to make appearances — added the following on her Instagram Stories:

“10 years of making TV with my best friend [Cierra] … Could not be more proud of you.”

Remember that the remainder of Good Trouble season 5 is going to be coming in the new year, and we hope that there is a certain element of closure that makes this entire journey feel worth it. We hope that there are Easter eggs aplenty to where everything began, but also a chance to see everyone move into a place where they are successful and happy, both in terms of their personal lives and also within their careers as a whole.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

