Good Trouble season 5 episode 11 return date revealed

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that on Tuesday, January 2, you are going to see the second half of the latest season arrive. There is still no indication as to the long-term future but for now, rest assured that there is a lot of good drama that you’ll be seeing from start to finish.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek that starts to set the stage for what’s next, including Mariana and Evan spending at least a little bit of time together. The official press release below gives you a slightly better sense of what you can expect moving forward:

Fan-favorite drama “Good Trouble” will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10:00 p.m. EST. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

In general, it is our anticipation that as we move forward into this season, we are going to have a chance to see some characters really start to better themselves and figure out their future. We’ve long believed that this show is meant to have an aspirational tone and, eventually, we tend to think that a lot of the characters’ dreams will come true. However, this is not going to come about in some of the easiest possible ways.

