The Cleaning Lady season 3 teaser: Thony in danger (again)

For those who are not already aware The Cleaning Lady season 3 is currently set to premiere on Fox this March. Want to learn more about it?

Well, let’s just go ahead and start things off here with the following: If you wanted plenty of danger and pretty high stakes, it seems like Fox is ready to deliver on that and then some.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a much better sense of what is coming here. Thony finds herself questioned and in danger but in that moment, she does her best to play innocent. In particular, she refers to herself as “just a cleaning lady,” though of course we have seen her become so much more than that. She first got into her business for a specific purpose, and we do think that this is still there. Things are just so much more complicated now, especially when you think about how there are new adversaries and struggles around almost every corner. She just has to hope that she is fully prepared for that at this point.

At this point, the biggest thing we’re hoping for is just that the series does manage to stick the landing, which we know could be a challenge based on everything that we have seen over time. Still, this isn’t stopping us from doing our best to hope for some great things.

When will we get some more specifics on the premiere?

Well, the unfortunate news right now is that with us still being a couple of months away from the premiere airing, we’re going to have to exercise a good bit of patience. Nonetheless, we do still think it will be worth it in the end.

