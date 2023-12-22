The Cleaning Lady season 3 spoilers: Mayans MC alum signs on

Just in case you were not excited enough in order to check out The Cleaning Lady season 3 on Fox in the new year, here’s another reason to be.

According to a new report from Deadline, Clayton Cardenas (who you may otherwise know for playing Angel Reyes on Mayans MC) has signed on for the third season in the role of Dante. This character is described as “Ramona’s (Kate del Castillo) trusted lieutenant who is intense and authoritative with a dangerous edge. Unconcerned with anything but protecting the business, Dante grows increasingly aggravated with Thony (Élodie Yung), who constantly undermines their operations.”

Does all of this mean that we have a brand-new foil into the mix? It certainly seems that way, and of course we’re thrilled to see Cardenas back on television again. He gave so much depth to one of the most important people within the world of the FX drama, one who symbolized exactly how there is a way out.

In general, we know that stakes are going to be high for The Cleaning Lady season 3, in part to both the events of the season 2 finale and also just how long we’ve been waiting to see more already. We do expect the show to hit the ground running this time around as Thony looks to protect both herself and also those she holds so dear. This has, after all, been a huge priority for her from the very beginning. Why would we expect anything different now?

Odds are, there will be another name or two we get to hear about before the premiere airs; we’re keeping our eyes peeled with that very thing in mind. The same goes for plenty of twists and turns.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Cleaning Lady season 3, including a premiere date

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 3?

Does the casting of Cardenas bring it over the top? Share rightnow in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







