The Cleaning Lady season 3 premiere date revealed at Fox!

If you have been hyped up in order to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 premiere on Fox for a good while now, let’s just say we’ve got great news! Today, the network revealed when the drama will be coming back … but you are going to be waiting a good while.

You are going to have a chance to officially dive back into this world on Tuesday, March 5, as the series will return starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. As for why we are waiting that long to see the show back in the first place, the simplest answer we can give is that it is tied to the actors having to strike for a long time to receive a fair deal. It massively delayed the start of production for this and so many other shows.

Now, we are in a situation where The Cleaning Lady season 3 will have a fairly short season premiering far later than expected, but we tend to think the writers are still going to pack a lot in! There were some pretty enormous shockers back in the season 2 finale and moving forward, it feels pretty clear that Thony has her work cut out for her.

Don’t be surprised if over the coming weeks, you hear about some new cast members and a few surprising twists and turns. After all, we tend to think that one of the things this show is going to do a great job at is presenting a few more twists that nobody really sees coming.

During the rest of the break…

Be sure to get more people engaged on the show! From the get-go this has been a pretty under-the-radar series, so it is reliant on word of mouth to ensure that we get another batch of episodes further on down the road.

