Death and Other Details season 1 trailer: A new whodunnit

Leading up to its premiere later this month, Hulu has unveiled the new trailer for Death and Other Details. So, what can you expect to see here?

Well, we certainly think that this show marks another attempt for the streaming service to keep people satisfied within the murder-mystery genre. The comparisons to Only Murders in the Building here are inevitable, but there may also be a little bit of The White Lotus thrown in here, as well.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer for the show, which allows us a chance to get to know a lot of the main characters here. Violett Beane of God Friended Me is the leading woman as Imogene Scott, a smart and savvy individual aboard a cruise ship, which just so happens to be the setting for a murder. What complicates matter? Well, there are two different aspects to consider. First and foremost here, it looks like Imogene is going to be suspected because of some of her actions around the case. Also, there just so happens to be one of the best detectives in the world on board in Rufus, played by Mandy Patinkin.

This show will more than likely embrace everything that you could want from a classic whodunnit, whether it be multiple suspects, clues, and a whole lot more. This is absolutely a show that we want to be successful, but we will have to wait and see whether or not it works. We love a great murder-mystery show, and we’re looking forward to closely examining every clue and facet of this story.

Death and Other Details will arrive with its first two episodes on Tuesday, January 16.

