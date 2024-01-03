The Curse season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: One big tease

In the event you did not know already, The Curse season 1 episode 10 is going to be the epic finale. Are things going to get crazy? We tend to imagine so.

In the event you have not heard already, “Green Queen” is the title for this episode, which we tend to think is a nod to the alternate name that Whitney came up with for the show — one that does not include Asher. Se certainly think that this is intentional, and another reminder that he does not exactly have a lot of allies on his side.

Now, Showtime has shared a tiny synopsis for what lies ahead, one that is both simple but also still noteworthy: “Months later… Season finale.” Basically, we now have confirmation that a major time jump is coming.

One other thing worth noting

This is the end of the season, and not necessarily the series. It is possible that The Curse has an ending that invalidates more of the show down the road, but that’s not something Showtime is commenting on down the road. Let’s just remind you now that this is a network that has aired a series finale before without telling anyone in advance. (Remember Penny Dreadful?)

More so than focusing on the long-term future here, let’s just hope that this show sticks the landing — it has been bold and ambitious from the start, but also absolutely crazy. There are a ton of loose ends that need to be tied up, and we do tend to think that a reckoning could be coming for a lot of these people before too long.

