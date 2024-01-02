The Curse season 1 episode 9: Is Asher off the show?

With The Curse season 1 episode 9 arriving on Showtime in a matter of days, we have a lot here to think about.

What’s one of the biggest things? Well, let’s just make this rather simple: It has every bit to do with the status of Asher on his and Whitney’s HGTV show. While he has been a part of it from the very beginning, there have also been some pretty clear problems. Namely, he is a problem. Test audiences have not liked him, and we are also getting to a point where Dougie is actively trying to make him look back.

So is there a chance moving forward that Asher is actually taken off-camera altogether? For now, let’s just say that it is possible — and it would be a pretty dramatic twist for the show. If something like this happens, how would he react, especially since a lot of his inner anger is bubbling over already?

What could all of this tie into?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there are a lot of theories that Asher could kill Whitney or someone else at the end of this, mostly because he thinks internally that he does so much stuff for other people and yet, there are not a lot of people who are willing to do things back for him.

Is this too crazy for a show that has been subtle at other points? You can argue this and yet, there are a lot of reports out there that we are building towards some absolutely shocking conclusion to this story. With that in mind, is it fair to say that anything is still possible?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Curse season 1 episode 9?

Do you think that we are going to see Asher booted from his own show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

