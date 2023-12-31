The Curse season 1 episode 9: Will it set up finale?

As many of you may have heard at this point, The Curse season 1 is going to run ten episodes — so with that, next week is more important. We’re getting set now for the penultimate episode of the season and there are so many things that still need to be resolved.

There are, after all, a ton of different storylines that still exist whether it be Nala, Asher and Whitney’s relationship, the jean thefts, Fernando’s weaponry, Bill and the casino, and whether or not Dougie has a death wish. Even with all of that, one story still takes top billing: The state of the actual HGTV show that Whitney and Asher are filming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

Are we going to get some sort of update on the series in this episode? Signs seem to be suggesting that and at this point, it’s honestly needed. There is nothing about this show at the moment that feels entertaining at all, whether it be the lack of chemistry with the leads or what we’re actually seeing in terms of their work. Dougie has tried to gussy it up to the best of his ability, but how good has he really been at that? That’s debatable since we have only seen small pieces.

Let’s just say that entering this episode, we could see some of the biggest swings that we’ve seen yet on The Curse. It is currently in play that Asher ends up getting fired from an on-camera position, just as it’s possible that the lack of work they are doing to help the community actually starts to come out. This is not an altogether huge community that Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder’s characters are in. With that, there’s a chance that everyone will know the truth.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Curse, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see entering The Curse season 1 episode 9?

How do you think it sets the stage for the finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







