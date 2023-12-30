The Curse season 1 episode 9: Benny Safdie on the curse itself

When The Curse season 1 episode 9 arrives on Showtime next week, we know there’s going to be this hunger for answers. Are Asher and Whitney going to get this show off the ground? Or, are they going to be doomed because of some “curse” that Asher can’t let go of?

For most of the season, we’ve seen Nathan Fielder’s character obsess over something said to him by a little girl in Nala who had just picked up a trend from social media. On the flip side, more recently Dougie (Benny Safdie) has almost welcomed a curse, thinking it would justify the terrible things that have happened in his life.

It goes without saying that the cast and crew would be asked about the title “curse” often, and we don’t think the show will ever give it away fully. We think the closest thing to an answer is what Safdie, who is also a co-creator on the project, said to The Hollywood Reporter:

My question to you is: If the end result is the same, does it matter? At the end of the day, it’s still the same thing. The idea that something is happening, whether it’s because of the curse or not … These characters are doing some things in this world that would very easily elicit these kinds of reactions anyway. A lot of this might be their own psyches. But maybe not. And what is the curse, right? That’s what you’re supposed to figure out.

The other easy answer to all of this is that Asher and Whitney’s presence is the real curse, as they are making the community so much worse despite all of their promises. We anticipate that there is going to be a deterioration of the town further in the next two episodes, but will either of them take accountability? That remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

