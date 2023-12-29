The Curse season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

The Curse season 1 episode 9 is set to arrive on Showtime next week, and we are absolutely now into the home stretch. After all, there are only two episodes remaining and with no guarantee of a season 2, that means that the Emma Stone series has a lot of ground to cover.

How many storylines are there still to explore? Well, you can argue that it is never-ending. At the center of the narrative is Asher and Whitney’s HGTV show, but there are so many tentacles that spread out from there. Think in terms of all the damage that they have done to the community, which of course they are both probably too delusional to ever admit.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

The title for episode 9 is “Young Hearts.” Meanwhile, the synopsis does a good job of working to better set the stage:

Whitney and Dougie reassess their plan after a visit from a network exec. The Siegels go bowling.

The network executive turning up could be a catalyst for even more changes — and could that mean something big with Asher? We do think that it’s a fair thing to wonder right now, mostly because we’ve yet to see a single thing from him in these episodes that makes it appear as though his presence is working.

One of the funniest things about The Curse in general, though, is that even when you think that a character is going to be doing something really fun, it probably won’t turn out that way. This bowling trip could end up being a recipe for disaster by the time things are said and done, and whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over into the finale the following week. (If you have not heard, the title for that episode is “Green Queen.”)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Curse right now, including talk about a possible season 2

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 9 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







