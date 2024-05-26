Beacon 23 season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at MGM+?

Following the season 2 finale on MGM+ this weekend, is there going to be a Beacon 23 season 3? Or, is there at least hope for it?

Well, the first thing that we should do right now is say that nothing has been decided, but we are curious to see what happens here. After all, the Stephan James show has had such a curious journey over the past several months. It actually started once upon a time as a Spectrum Original before being moved to MGM+, and it filmed the first and second seasons reasonably close to each other, long before the first season ever premiered.

In an interview with The Wrap last year, executive producer Glen Mazzara did indicate that there was potential for the series to go on for future seasons — provided, of course, that their broadcaster wants it:

“We do have a Season 2, we have plans for more seasons. Hopefully, we get to tell that story … The show does add up, does have an answer, the show does have a meaning. We’re not just throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks. That’s not true. There is a plan.”

Here is where things get tricky…

MGM+ does not share full viewership for any of their shows, so it is really hard to tell how Beacon 23 is actually faring. With that being said, it feels very much under the radar — the first and second season have both have had some great moments, and there is no doubt that James is giving this his all. However, at the same time it can be difficult to follow and it often jumps all over the place when it comes to characters and time periods.

Is it likely fairly affordable to make, at least compared to some other sci-fi shows? Sure, but that alone does not guarantee that more is coming. We’ll have to see what is decided…

Do you want to see a Beacon 23 season 3 happen at MGM+ down the road?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







