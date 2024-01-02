La Brea season 3 spoilers: Can everyone find their way home?

As we prepare to see the La Brea season 3 premiere over on NBC, there is obviously a lot to be excited about here. Think in terms of dinosaurs, high stakes, and then also a pretty huge mystery. Are we going to have a chance to learn more about Eve’s whereabouts? Can this family find a way to get back together?

After that shocking season 2 cliffhanger that saw Natalie Zea’s character taken away, everyone else is going to be a in a pretty darn difficult place. Speaking about this further to TVLine, here is what Eoin Macken (who plays Gavin) had to say:

“It’s difficult, because for the first time they’re not quite sure what to do. Gavin is not sure what to do … [This leads to] a change in that dynamic between Gavin and [daughter] Izzy, because for the first time they think there might not be any hope. Initially, there’s a certain despondence and acceptance that this might be it, and they’re stuck down there. They’ll have to look at the world and their relationships differently before they can figure out, ‘Can they actually get home?’”

Certainly, this is not going to be an easy thing for anyone to figure out, and for a good chunk of the remaining story, we will have a chance to see it play out with further twists and turns.

The hardest thing that we can say ahead of the January 9 premiere is rather simple: This is the final season. Because of that, we have to prepare for the possibility that things will move quickly if we are going to get all the answers. There may not even be all that many opportunities to breathe over the course of this, and it’s best to be prepared far in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on La Brea, including a few more details about what lies ahead via a trailer

What do you most want to see moving into La Brea season 3 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







