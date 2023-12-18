La Brea season 3 extended trailer showcases dinosaur drama!

As so many of you may know at this point, La Brea season 3 is going to be the final one at NBC. So, what can you expect? Well, this is going to be a dramatic final chapter of the series full of twists and turns, and we’re not sure that we would have it any other way.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a new, extended trailer for the final batch of episodes that gives us a much better sense of what lies ahead. In this, you see Gavin of course doing everything that he can to bring his family back together, but there is danger across every single front. We’ve seen a lot of this already across the first two seasons, but this go-around will feature everything from new mysteries to dinosaurs to unexpected perils at every turn.

So are we going to see Eve back around everyone else again? We know that the season 2 finale took Natalie Zea’s character and threw her into the great unknown. We know that the actress will be back in some capacity moving forward, but she did not head down to Australia for the final episodes. How and when she turns up is one mystery to be excited about, at least for the time being.

Honestly, the biggest thing we’re hoping for entering this final batch of episodes is simply that there is enough time for everything to be wrapped up. Based on the fact that there are only six stories coming, that is going to be easier said than done! There are so many loose ends, and we don’t think that NBC is about to make all of these episodes longer than the standard run time.

