Slow Horses renewed for season 5 ahead of season 4 premiere!

While we may be waiting for a good while to see Slow Horses season 4 premiere on Apple TV+, we still have great news! Today, the streaming service confirmed that the Gary Oldman espionage series is going to be back for a fifth batch of episodes.

Isn’t this a great bit of proof of just how effective this show really is? This is a story that is full of exciting twists and turns, plus a good bit of espionage and humor. In addition to the renewal here, we also have a season 5 synopsis, as well:

[Everyone] is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.

So when is this season going to premiere? Well, odds are you are going to be waiting for a good while. Our thinking is that season 4 may premiere in the fall, a way to keep making this show into an annual event. If that happens, our feeling is then that season 5 will then premiere in late 2025.

How many years could this show really be around?

Let’s put this in fairly basic terms at the moment — there’s no indication we have at present that the show is going to be ending anytime soon. We honestly think that it is getting better and better with each passing airing and honestly, how many shows can say that? It’s not many, and we’re thrilled to keep riding with Jackson Lamb and Slough House for as long as possible. It is action-packed, dramatic, and stuffed full of all good of great moments.

Related – Get some more discussion now about Slow Horses season 4, including a teaser for what lies ahead

What do you think about Slow Horses getting an early renewal for season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







