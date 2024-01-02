Euphoria season 3 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more when it comes to Euphoria season 3 over the course of January? Is it crazy to even want that?

Before we dive too much further into anything right now, why not start with sort of a reminder of where things stand. We’ve known that there would be a third season for the Zendaya series for a rather long time now, so we haven’t had any major concern over that. Instead, the question marks have been more about when it would actually get done. After all, remember for a moment that much of the cast here is extremely busy with other projects, Sam Levinson had The Idol, and then for a significant part of 2023, there were the industry strikes. This has not been an altogether easy puzzle for the parties involved to figure out.

Luckily, figure it out they have, and it does appear as though things are going to get underway this year! As for whether or not there’s going to be any substantial premiere-date discussion in the near future, that is an entirely different story. We would advise you to have a good bit of patience still — Euphoria is not going back until 2025. It is pretty unlikely we will get a further estimate on the start date until the fall.

At this point, we’ll take even the slightest discussion on when the show could be in production, let alone what the story is and if there are more additions. This is pretty notorious for being one of the most tight-lipped sets out there insofar as spoilers go, so we don’t imagine major news getting out unless HBO and producers want it to.

For now, let’s just hope for the best, and for season 3 to live up to what we saw the first two go-arounds.

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 over on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

