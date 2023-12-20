Euphoria season 3: What can Sydney Sweeney say?

Given that Euphoria season 3 will start filming next year leading up to a 2025 premiere, it is inevitable that conversations will start happening about the future. The same goes for cast members being asked about it.

For the next week or two, the person who will likely be asked the most is Sydney Sweeney, mostly because of her role in the new movie Anyone But You. In a new feature over at Glamour, she was of course asked about the future of the show. As for what she could say about the story? Well, not much:

“I’m very excited, but I can’t say anything.”

With that being said, Sweeney did note that there would be an added heaviness back on the set following the devastating death of Angus Cloud:

“[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock. I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set.

“[Back] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world. It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

More specific news on season 3 will start to come out next year, and we do tend to imagine that there is something the show will do further to tribute Cloud. His memorable lives in all of his on-screen appearances as Fezco, and it will still be there even after his passing.

As for what we have heard story-wise about season 3 on this end, much of it is theoretical; there have been rumors aplenty about time jumps, but we tend to think the tone and subject matter of the series will be there no matter what.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion now about Euphoria season 3 and what the future could hold

Do you have any particular expectations right now for Euphoria season 3?

Share right now in the comments, and then also come back to get some additional updates on what is ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







