Euphoria season 3: Where it likely sits on 2025 calendar

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Euphoria season 3 is going to be coming to HBO over the course of 2025. No doubt this is exciting, but there are still questions!

Take, for starters, just when this show is going to be airing as a part of the larger upcoming calendar. Note that the Zendaya drama is actually just one of three shows from the network that are set for the year officially, including The Last of Us as well as The White Lotus. So where are they all going to stack up?

Well, it feels fairly clear to us that The White Lotus will probably be ready earlier than the other two. Filming will be underway before too long in the new year, and it has both the easiest filming and post-production schedule of the bunch. Granted, with Mike White shouldering the responsibility for a lot of it, that could cause it to need more time … but you can say the same thing about Euphoria as well with Sam Levinson.

In looking beyond this, the question really comes down to what we’re going to see when it comes to a start date for Euphoria, given that The Last of Us is slated to start early next year, but also has along post-production window. The dates for the two could be interchangeable for the time being, with one airing in the spring potentially and the other in the summer.

Our hope here is just that we don’t have to wait until the fall of 2025 to see any of these shows — after all, they’ve all been off the air for a long time already! Having to wait too much longer could be insufferable in a lot of ways.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

