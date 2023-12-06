Euphoria season 3 premiere date: HBO cements 2025 window

It has been out there for a little while that Euphoria season 3 would likely arrive in 2025; now, HBO has made that all the more clear.

In a new sizzle reel released by the network today (watch it over at the link here), it is confirmed that the Zendaya series will be back in that aforementioned premiere-date window. Filming has yet to start up on the new batch of episodes, but we hope to get more on that over the weeks and months to come.

So why the super-long wait between seasons? Well, there are a few different reasons for it. First and foremost, creator Sam Levinson was busy for a time on the critically-panned The Idol, whereas Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and others have had a pretty busy filming schedule. Then, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes came around.

For the time being, it is hard to specify when in 2025 you are going to have a chance to see new episodes. Beyond just that, it is also tricky to figure out what the story is going to be. There has been a ton of speculation for a while now that there could be some sort of huge time jump entering the new season but for the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed on that front. The best thing that we can hope for is just that there is a story ahead that is emotional, unique, and also gives us a better sense of how Rue, Jules, and so many other characters have evolved.

Also, we hope that Levinson learned from what didn’t work in The Idol and manages to avoid those mistakes here moving forward. There is, after all, a reason why the first two seasons were as successful as they were.

Related – Be sure to get some other news related to Euphoria, including more discussion all about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







