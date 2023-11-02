Euphoria season 3 premiere date: HBO confirms current plan

Are we going to be getting a Euphoria season 3 down the road? Rest assured, it is still happening after several delays. However, it is now abundantly clear just how long we are going to be waiting to see it arrive.

According to a new report from TVLine, HBO boss Casey Bloys indicated to reporters today that the plan is to bring the Zendaya series back at some point in 2025. This has been highly rumored for months now, as the show was pushed back for a number of reasons. Earlier this year, showrunner and director Sam Levinson was busy working on the critically-panned and canceled The Idol. After that, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began. In the midst of all of this, the entire Euphoria family suffered a massive loss in the death of Angus Cloud, which is still casting a huge shadow over everyone.

Based on the timeline established by Bloys, the plan here seems to be to have Euphoria season 3 return to product in 2024, and we’re sure that the schedules of the cast post-trike will be heavily considered. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi in particular have all become increasingly busy since the start of the show, and we do think that this of course creates more scheduling challenges.

As for the story that we’ll be seeing for Rue and everyone else coming up, that remains to be seen. However, there have been rumors aplenty of a time jump, which makes a lot of sense given that it is going to be harder and harder to convince anyone that these actors are still teenagers when everything is said and done.

We’re still holding out hope that at least a few of these people are going to find happiness … even if we’re also aware that this can be hard to come by.

