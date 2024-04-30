NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 9: That Dr. Cruz cliffhanger!

Given that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 9 was the last one before the finale, of course it made sense for there to be a big cliffhanger!

As it turns out, this one is not just tied to Alexi Volkoff, but also the dangerous Compound X that could completely tip the scales in any future war. We are looking at a dangerous bioweapon that could claim countless lives, and in order to ensure that the problem was stopped before it erupted, we saw Jane Tennant and Sam Hanna head all the way to Eastern Europe.

At first in this episode, it seemed as though the problem was going to be under control. Sam had the Elite team, and some members of the Hawaii squad finally understood their true purpose in relation to Volkoff. A lot of what we’re seeing here has been a part of the entire season!

Unfortunately, herein lies the problem: there was a traitor in the operation! In particular, Dr. Cruz was so much more involved in Compound X than she let on, and she did not exactly have the same plans for it as everyone else. (She actually was in Hawaii for weeks longer than anyone knew, and tricked everyone into being a part of the mission.) She gassed out much of Sam’s team in the closing minutes, and he was left scrambling to figure out if there was a way in which to properly save them.

Insofar as a “To Be Continued” ending goes, this one was high on the list — sure, we love the story-of-the-week plots as much as the next one, but there is something to be said for having a great arc here and there, as well!

If there’s one thing that was missing…

Why aren’t we getting more of Lucy and Whistler together? Is that too much to ask? We feel like one character is present and from there, the other character is gone.

