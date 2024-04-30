The Veil season 1 episode 3 air date: ‘The Asset’

Following the big premiere on Hulu this week, what can we say about The Veil season 1 episode 3, or the road ahead for the FX / Hulu production?

First and foremost, let’s talk semantics since this can be a bit confusing. The Elisabeth Moss spy series from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is streaming exclusively at Hulu. Sometimes, that FX label can throw a lot of people off and make them think that this is a cable show — it’s not.

Now, let’s talk about the schedule for a moment, shall we? The first two episodes are debuting at once in a way to get everyone hooked. Following this, the rest of the series will come your way in weekly intervals. Episode 3, titled “The Asset,” is going to arrive next week. Below, you can see the synopsis for what lies ahead:

Imogen reunites Adilah with her daughter in Paris as truth and lies become further blurred.

How many episodes are we getting for the entirety of the series?

Think along the lines of just six. This is not meant to last a long time, and we also anticipate that it will have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. There will be time to talk possible chapters down the road but in general, we do know that Knight tends to write with the possibility of more in mind. It doesn’t mean that it will happen, but it is one of the many benefits of the series format.

If you are curious about Moss’ other big project, remember that The Handmaid’s Tale is going to be starting off production for season 6 this summer. Our sentiment is that you are going to have a chance to see it premiere next year, but you may get some more teases here and there through the rest of Elisabeth’s campaign for The Veil. It’s one of those things that you often have to ask about!

What do you most want to see moving into The Veil season 1 episode 3 on Hulu?



