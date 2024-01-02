Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/2/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Where is it going to stand alongside its sister shows in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International?

Now that we are on the other side of the holiday season, it is fair to anticipate the shows being back on the air. The same can be equally said for the fact that filming has been underway for more than a month now.

Unfortunately, none of this means that a premiere is here, at least not yet. The entire franchise is off the air for at least a little while longer, at least until we get around to Tuesday, February 13. The timeslots are going to be exactly the same as what we saw for this past season, and we also don’t anticipate that there are going to be any major changes insofar as the story goes. Even if there are some different cast members sprinkled in here and there, this is still going to be all about these agents doing what they can in order to save the day.

If you are hoping to get some more news about all three shows, we do think that you’ll be rewarded at some point soon. Before we get to the end of this month, our feeling is that we’re going to get both a new promo and some synopses for what lies ahead. Fingers crossed that we’re able to get thirteen episodes of all three shows, but that remains to be seen — we know that everything was forced to start late following the industry strikes from last year.

(Does anyone still feel weird saying that 2024 is “last year”? We know that we do, but we’re excited for all the great TV ahead.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

