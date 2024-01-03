Fargo season 5 episode 8: Is Danish Graves dead?

We will admit that from the moment we saw Danish Graves getting a lot of airtime at the start of Fargo season 5 episode 8, we were worried. It was hard not to be! While Dave Foley’s character has been a great part of this ensemble, he was never the main driver of the story.

Well, over the course of “Blanket” we saw him take initiative more so than ever before — sometimes at Lorraine’s behest, and some other times on his own. It may be the latter, unfortunately, that caused his undoing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Let’s start off here by pointing out that his stunt (likely organized by Lorraine) involving all of the versions of Roy Tillman was hilarious. At the end of the day, we do tend to think that it was meant to humiliate him and in some ways, it worked. The only part that was unexpected was the part where he punched the moderator — and this could be what undoes him.

After Danish learned from Witt that Dot had been kidnapped by the Sheriff, he opted to take action quickly, not even bothering to tell Lorraine about his whereabouts. By virtue of that, he ventured off to his compound alone, where he tried to convince Jon Hamm’s character to let Dot go — if he did, Lorraine would then help him be re-elected. Otherwise, he would likely lose. This is when Roy shot him.

While we’d love to live in some universe where Danish is rescued, we have a hard time thinking that’s the case. Roy said what he did (in full supervillain mode) at the end of the episode deliberately. He has to assume someone else could be coming, right? Thanks to Indira, Lorraine does at least know a little bit in terms of what’s going on with her daughter-in-law … and that’s the best hope that Dot has for now.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news on Fargo leading into the season 5 finale

What did you think about Danish Graves’ death on Fargo season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







