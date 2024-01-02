Night Court season 2: Where is Neil, Kapil Talwakar?

As you watch tonight’s Night Court season 2 episode, it makes sense to ask one key question: Where is Neil? Is Kapil Talwakar gone from the show?

We don’t want to spend a lot of time beating around the bush here, so let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Neil won’t be around, at least for the time being. The exit of the character is for creative reasons, as the show is looking to cycle more people in and out similar to the original series.

Is there always a chance that we see more of Neil moving forward? We wouldn’t rule that out, but we wouldn’t spend a lot of time thinking about it for now. The main goal moving forward on Night Court season 2 is just to focus on stories in the present, and delivering a number of laughs here and there. You are going to be seeing a number and hilarious moments, and some of them are better when you don’t know about them in advance.

Regardless of who is in the cast on a week-to-week basis, we know that NBC is investing quite a bit on making this version of Night Court big. After all, they don’t exactly have a lot when it comes to scripted comedies on the air at this point, and we also think that they are relying on this one in order to bolster Extended Family. Both of these shows got a special airing at the end of 2023 following NFL coverage, but there is no guarantee that this extra bit of sampling is going to carry over to a strong performance in the regular timeslot. We’ll get a better sense of it tomorrow.

Are you going to miss Neil on Night Court moving forward?

Do you think there is a chance that we are going to see him again in some capacity moving forward? share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

