Night Court season 2 episode 2 return date: ‘The Roz Affair’

After tonight’s special airing on NBC, what can we say about a Night Court season 2 episode 2 return date?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and begin with the good news — you won’t be stuck waiting for too long to see when the Melissa Rauch comedy will be coming back. The special airing right now is designed mostly to ensure that more viewers will be able to catch it after football. Moving forward, the goal will be to shift things over to Tuesday nights starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Want to know a little bit more? Well, the title here is “The Roz Affair,” and the Night Court season 2 episode 2 synopsis does a good job of setting the stage:

01/02/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Dan helps Roz with an investigation that goes awry as they find themselves pleading their case in front of Abby. Gurgs regails the court with stories of her London adventures. Olivia tries to establish a side gig as a sports agent. TV-PG

In general, we would say that the goal for season 2 is to continue to bring you tonally a lot of the same mad-cap humor that you saw during the first season. Of course, at the same time we tend to think there will be a real effort to evolve things, as well! Why not try to push the comedy more and more to the limit? Even though this series is technically a revival-of-sorts, at the same time it can take a little bit of time to establish a new rhythm and work to figure out what stories you do want to tell.

We do believe that NBC has high hopes for this Night Court and wants to keep it on the air for as long as possible. With that in mind, we’re eager to check out not just this story, but everything coming after the fact, as well.

