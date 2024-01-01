When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: January hopes

Are you excited already to see When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel? We know that we are, even if we are more than likely, several months away from it airing.

With this in mind, this does feel like the perfect time to raise the following question: Are we going to get some official news on a premiere date this month? Is there any hope at all that this is going to happen?

Well, let’s start by saying this: A lot of it is going to depend heavily on what is going on here when it comes to when Hallmark wants it on the air. There’s a chance that they could choose to bring it back in the spring and if that happens, there’s at least a decent chance that something could be announced in late January, around the same time we see the premiere of The Way Home season 2. If the show doesn’t premiere until the summer, however, there’s a chance that we could be waiting a little bit longer. In this instance, don’t be altogether shocked if we are stuck waiting until we get around to April, more or less, to get more news.

Personally, we think it makes the most sense to bring us back to Hope Valley this spring, even if it is a little earlier than the show aired in 2023. After all, production for the latest batch of episodes has already been completed and has been for a little while. If Hallmark doesn’t have a lot of other programming for whenever The Way Home ends, why not go ahead and give us some other good stuff?

One other thing we’re obviously hoping for…

This isn’t hard to explain — a renewal for season 12! If we get that, it could also happen in the spring. That’s a good way to ensure that it would keep the same production timeline that we’ve seen in the past.

Related – Get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including more teases from behind the scenes

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







