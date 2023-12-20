When Calls the Heart video: Erin Krakow’s look at Hope Valley

Even though When Calls the Heart season 11 has already wrapped production, it does appear we’ll be waiting a while to see it. Because of this, why not have a fun look behind the scenes?

If you head over to the Instagram of star / executive producer Erin Krakow, you can see a fun little look at Hope Valley as she prepares to start filming at the crack of dawn and then eventually arrives on set in her costume as Elizabeth. It’s a small little window into what the routine is like working on the set, and you also see some fun little anachronisms like trucks and other technology surrounding by some classic locations you see on the show.

Given that Krakow tagged this video as being a part of season 10 (which filmed last year), we have to assume that this is one of the many things she held on to in order to post on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We tend to think that there will be more things from When Calls the Heart season 11 that can be shared and/or discussed some other point down the road.

As for when that season is going to end up airing, the main thing we can say is that hopefully, you are going to have a chance to see it when it comes to the spring or summer. We know that the second season of The Way Home is premiering next month, so it feels pretty clear that you’ll be waiting until the other side of that before we have a chance to see anything else.

In general, we anticipate the next batch of episodes will have a lot more of drama and romance — what would the world of Hope Valley be without them?

